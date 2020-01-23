Reckless Kelly, Robert Ellis kick off 2020 at Tyler’s Liberty Hall Theater

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Liberty Hall in Tyler is kicking off 2020 with two musical acts that will be well known to fans of Texas country music.
Robert Ellis and Reckless Kelly will both play at Liberty Hall in January and February, respectively.
Ellis will perform on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and Reckless Kelly will perform Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices and more information for both shows are now available at Liberty Hall’s online site.
More information about both artists from the City of Tyler:
Robert Ellis
Before signing with New West Records in 2011, country songwriter Robert Ellis made a name for himself in Houston. Inspired by the country, folk and bluegrass records he’d heard while growing up in southern Texas, Ellis began playing shows around the state.
Ellis released Photographs in the summer of 2011 and the album was selected by American Songwriter as one of its Top 50 Albums for that year. Ellis toured the US and Europe before relocation to Nashville.
After nearly a three year break, Ellis returned in February 2019 with Texas Piano Man, which he is taking on the road early 2020.
Jamie McDell Opening for Robert Ellis will be New Zealand singer/songwriter Jamie McDell. She has achieved a prolific amount for someone so young. Being signed to EMI at age 16 sparked the beginning of a successful musical journey, making Jamie McDell a household name across the nation. With the release of her debut album ‘Six Strings and a Sailboat’, she went on to achieve Gold album sales, receive three NZ Music Award nominations, winning Best Pop Album of 2013. Her sophomore record ‘Ask Me Anything’ gained global attention, seeing album track ‘Moon Shines Red’ featured on American TV series Pretty Little Liars.
Tickets are available now at LibertyTyler.com. Balcony $22, Floor $28, Private Box (seats four) $120. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Reckless Kelly
For two decades, the band has toured coast to coast relentlessly. It has demonstrated its longevity in a world where trendy newcomers have proclaimed the Next Big Thing by spinning a couple of pop hits. Not unlike the pioneers who preceded them on the western frontier where the Brauns were raised, they have forged their survival without compromise, combining hard work with a resolve that success is only satisfying when achieved by their own standards and definition.
The group’s most recent studio album, Sunset Motel, is, like all its predecessors, distinctive in its own way while true to form. Self-produced and recorded in Austin’s renowned Arlyn Studios (where Millican was made two decades ago) and mixed by Jim Scott (Rolling Stones, Dixie Chicks, Tom Petty, Sting, Roger Daltrey, Crowded House, et al.), it reflects Reckless Kelly’s attention to craft and continuity.
Twenty years since its founding, Reckless Kelly continues to fight for wider recognition, secure in the knowledge that fans, critics and contemporaries will continue to sing its praises.
Tickets are available now at LibertyTyler.com. Balcony $28, Floor $42, Private Box (seats four) $170. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
