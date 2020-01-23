EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few light showers are expected off and on this morning and some patchy dense fog is developing just ahead of the cold front that will push through the region. The front will move the rain out of the areas and skies will gradually begin to clear by this afternoon. Breezy at ties today with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Friday with high temperatures just shy of 60 degrees. Cloud cover will begin to increase again this weekend with a slight chance for rain Saturday night, increasing into Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 60s. Next week will start out dry, but another cold front will bring more widespread rain chances to East Texas by midweek.