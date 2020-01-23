McAlister’s Deli in Tyler closing next month for remodel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler deli restaurant will be closed for 18 days next month for a remodel.
The City of Tyler issued a building permit for McAlister’s Deli, located on Old Bullard Road, on Tuesday.
According to Marketing Director Amy Dickey, the store will close at 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 and re-open with a grand re-opening celebration on Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
Dickey stated in email that this will be the store’s second re-model. The first came in 2009. The remodel will feature a completely new interior, a community table which will support outlets to charge devices and seat 12 and the addition of a pick-up window.
