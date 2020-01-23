Man, juvenile arrested by Smith County K-9 deputies for suspected robbery, evading arrest

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
On January 21, 2020 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Smith County K-9 Deputies were working patrol on IH-20 in Smith County. One of the Deputies alerted on a stolen Pontiac Sunfire traveling east on IH-20 near the Jim Hogg Road exit. A caution alert had been placed on the vehicle stating that the occupants were considered armed and dangerous due to being involved in an aggravated robbery in Dallas.
The Deputy continued following the stolen vehicle eastbound on IH-20 until additional law enforcement units arrived in the area. At this time, a felony traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle as the male driver exited onto US Hwy 271. The vehicle was also occupied by a male front seat passenger. The driver stopped in the parking lot of Texas Best Smokehouse located on Hwy 271 and IH-20.
The driver was continually ordered out of the car by deputies but refused to immediately comply with their commands. The passenger exited the vehicle and subsequently fled on foot. Both K-9 Deputies remained focused on the driver at this point, while additional units pursued the passenger. The driver was eventually taken into custody without incident. Several minutes later, the passenger was taken into custody with the assistance of a Smith County K-9. A subsequent search of the stolen vehicle revealed a loaded handgun along with other evidence.
The driver was identified as Jamarion Lemond Garrett -17 and the passenger was identified as a juvenile-16 years of age. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Tampering with Identification Numbers. Bonds totaling $10,000 were set by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center where he is being held on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Tampering with Identification Numbers, Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Smith County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office. Additionally, assistance was received from three citizens who were in the area at the time of the arrests.
