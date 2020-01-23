Man, juvenile arrested by Smith County K-9 deputies for suspected robbery, evading arrest

The driver was continually ordered out of the car by deputies but refused to immediately comply with their commands. The passenger exited the vehicle and subsequently fled on foot. Both K-9 Deputies remained focused on the driver at this point, while additional units pursued the passenger. The driver was eventually taken into custody without incident. Several minutes later, the passenger was taken into custody with the assistance of a Smith County K-9. A subsequent search of the stolen vehicle revealed a loaded handgun along with other evidence.