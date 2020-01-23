House deemed total loss after early-morning fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews were still putting out hot spots on Thursday morning at the scene of house fire in Longview.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Davis Street at about 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, according to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. When they arrived at the scene, they found the house to be completely engulfed in flames.
May reported no one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. May said at this time it doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature.
