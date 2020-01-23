Grand jury indicts former Whitehouse ISD employee accused of molesting child on campus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a former Whitehouse ISD employee accused of a sex crime in the equipment room on campus.
William Henry Aldridge, 28, of Tyler, is charged with first-degree continuous sex abuse of child.
Aldridge was arrested in November, when, according to an arrest affidavit, a male victim said Aldridge molested him two times. The second happened when Aldridge called him into the equipment office on campus in the fall of 2011 and shut the door behind him. The victim said Aldridge then molested him. The victim recalled this happened on a Thursday because the victim then got onto a bus and traveled to an away football game.
According to the affidavit, Aldridge graduated Whitehouse ISD in 2010 and worked as a substitute teacher for the district in 2011.
The affidavit states this was the second time Aldridge sexually assaulted this student. The student said the first time happened a year or two earlier at the victim’s home.
A detective interviewed a second victim, who said Aldridge molested him on two occasions when he was in fourth grade.
Aldridge interviewed with the sheriff’s office on Oct. 31. According to the affidavit, Aldridge admitted “he has struggled with being attracted to men" but denied the criminal allegations.
