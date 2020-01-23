Sheriff confirms body found in river is missing Wells man

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been found in the Neches River on Thursday.
According to Game Warden Eric Collins, a man’s body was found just before noon. The identity of the person has now been confirmed as Danny Wayne Carter, who has been missing since January 12. Sheriff James Campbell said that the body was removed by parks and wildlife officials at around 2:30 p.m and has been sent to Southwest Forensic in Dallas for an autopsy. He added that the death appears to be a drowning.
Carter has been missing for over a week, after he went hog hunting near the Neches River and did not return home. Confirmation as to whether the person found today is Carter was made by Sheriff James Campbell.
“He was going hog hunting. That’s what he was doing, just about dark, so I believe he had a rifle," Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell said when Carter went missing.
The rifle wasn’t found, but what’s believed to be Carter’s cap was discovered near a river bend. Sonar found nothing. It us unclear yet as to how the body of the person who was located today was found by searchers or by a boater or other civilian.
“We had a DPS helicopter out of Houston that came the down before yesterday,” said Sheriff Campbell last week. “Parks and Wildlife has been going up and down the river with a sonar. And a lot of volunteers.”
Collins said that the sheriff’s office is the lead investigator on the case.
