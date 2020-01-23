Former Lindale ISD counselor who gave student pill pleads guilty, avoids prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former counselor at a Lindale ISD elementary school who furnished a prescription pill to a student last year has pleaded guilty to the crime.
Monica Paige Mize, 46, of Lindale, pleaded guilty Thursday in Judge Jack Skeen’s court to a charge of second-degree delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. She accepted a two-year sentence of deferred adjudication.
Mize was arrested in March. According to an arrest affidavit furnished to KLTV on Monday, Mize, a counselor at the time at College Street Elementary, called a student to her office and then walked him to her vehicle. The affidavit states Mize got a bottle of Vyvanse and told the student that his mother “probably wouldn’t mind if he takes the pill, however his dad would not like it.”
Mize gave the pill to the student and had him wash it down with a drink from the cup of tea she was carrying, according to the affidavit. The two then returned to the building, and Mize told the school nurse and secretary that she gave the student the pill.
According to the company website, Vyvanse is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children.
