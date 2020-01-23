First Texas WIC clinic in a grocery store opens Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Health and Human Services will hold a grand opening for the first Texas WIC clinic located inside a grocery store at the United Supermarkets store at 2630 Parkway Dr. Thursday, Jan. 23.
“At Texas Health and Human Services, our vision is to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve,” Texas WIC Director Edgar Curtis said. “With this effort, our goal is to make it simple and convenient for families to access important services that can improve health and well-being.”
Texas WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, critical referrals to medical and social services, and nutritious foods to pregnant women and families with children under age 5. This collaboration makes it possible for a parent to receive and redeem benefits at a single location, lessening the transportation burden and ensuring quick access to nutrition experts.
As outlined in Texas Health and Human Services’ inaugural business plan, Blueprint for a Healthy Texas, one of the agency’s goals for 2020 is to address disparities and reduce barriers to breastfeeding. While overall breastfeeding rates in Texas align with national averages, many women in Texas report they are unable to meet their personal breastfeeding goals. Texas WIC provides easy access to breastfeeding experts and peer counselors to help to support moms who are initiating and maintaining breastfeeding.
WHAT: Grand opening of Texas WIC clinic at United Supermarkets grocery in Lubbock and remarks by Texas WIC Director Edgar Curtis and representatives from United Supermarkets and the South Plains Community Action Association
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m.
WHERE: United Supermarkets, 2630 Parkway Drive, Lubbock
