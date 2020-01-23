East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week’s livestock market, all feeder steer and heifer weight class averages finished firmly to a dollar fifty higher on the heavier classes, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
The slaughter cows finished 2 dollars higher while the slaughter bulls ended steady. The mostly negative board closing showed no effect on feeder calf demand as the buyers continued their trend to fill their orders.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm compared to last week.
Feeding demand has continued to pick up as supplemental feeding is in full swing in most regions.
According to the U.S. drought monitor, the recent rains in East Texas helped ease drought conditions in our area and increased streamflows.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.