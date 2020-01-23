BODYCAM: Lufkin officer’s unit struck by inattentive driver while officer spoke about inattentive drivers

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - In a stroke of bad luck, a Lufkin officer was speaking about the frequency of secondary accidents happening when drivers don’t pay attention when officers and other law enforcement officials are pulled over along roadways.
According to Lufkin Police Department’s spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth, as he was speaking, it happened to him. Her statement follows:
At 5:02 a.m. today, Officer Cody Deal responded to a two-vehicle, no-injury accident on U.S. 59 south at the intersection of Southwood Drive.
While Officer Deal was waiting on a wrecker, a man involved in the accident asked him how often secondary crashes occur while accidents are being worked. Officer Deal told him about Officer Seth Thompson's accident last year. He went on to note that secondary accidents occur all the time in other areas, but thankfully not very often here in Lufkin.
Less than five minutes later, a southbound Dodge truck slammed into the back of Deal's Tahoe. The Tahoe was knocked 50 feet into a wrecker that had just arrived on the scene.
The driver of the truck said he was distracted by a vehicle being cleared from the northbound side of U.S. 59 and did not see that the southbound side was partially blocked. Thankfully he and his passenger were not injured nor were Officer Deal, the wrecker driver (who was out of the truck already) or the man seen in the video.
We’re releasing this video to bring awareness and remind everyone to MOVE OVER, SLOW DOWN for first responders.
