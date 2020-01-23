$200B trade agreement with China benefits East Texans

TYLER,TX (KLTV) - On January 15, 2020, President Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier of the People’s Republic of China Liu He, signed a new fully-enforceable Phase One Trade Agreement.
Over the next two years, the agreement enforces China to increase their imports by at least $200 billion. They have also agreed to purchasing between $40 and $50 billion in American agricultural goods each year for two years.
“This is something that is going to be so special however to our manufacturers, our farmers, our bankers, our service people,” Trump said.
J. Scott Herod, President and Owner of Cut Beef, in Tyler, Tx, sells his product locally and direct to consumer.
“We raise cattle all-natural, no antibiotics, no hormones, very different approach. No feed yards,” Herod said.
This agreement opens up another opportunity for him and his business.
“So, what’s going to happen is some of that beef in a commercial manner will be sent to china opening up markets for people like ourselves to enter into some households that we hadn’t before,” Herod said.
Trump says this agreement will begin rebalancing our trade relationship with China and it will provide a new opportunity for American businesses and farmers.
“From day one, my Administration has fought tirelessly to achieve a level playing field for the American worker,” Trump said.
According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, China imported more than $4 billion in beef in 2018. Director of Public Affairs, Jeremy Fuchs, says that there will be a huge supply and demand for American produced beef.
“[In} 2018 they imported across the world more than four billion dollars worth of beef and beef products and the US represented only 60 million of that so there’s a tremendous growth potential there,” Fuchs said.
China will be making purchases of United States manufactured goods, agriculture, energy, and services under this deal.
“For the average rancher out there that’s raising cattle, across the board, this is a win-win,” Herod said.
