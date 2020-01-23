Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honors

Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honors
In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Joey Kramer, from left, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York. Kramer, a founding member of the band, filed a lawsuit against his band mates in January 2020 in Massachusetts Superior Court in Boston, claiming he has been kept out of the band after he hurt his ankle in 2019 and missed some shows. The suit comes just as the band is set to perform and be honored at Grammy Awards events. (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Invision)
By PHILIP MARCELO | January 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 6:20 PM

BOSTON (AP) - Aerosmith’s drummer has lost his bid to rejoin the band as its set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.

A judge in Massachusetts on Wednesday denied Joey Kramer’s lawsuit arguing the band is in breach of contract because it required him to re-audition for his job after an injury sidelined him last year.

Kramer, who helped found the band in Boston in 1970, wants to join his bandmates as they accept the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday and perform at the Grammy Awards show Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.