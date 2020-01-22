Woman describes early morning fire that destroyed home in Troup

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - An early morning house fire displaced a family in Troup. The fire started after 1 a.m. in the 19,000 block of Highway 135.
The woman who lived there said the fire started in the living room above a ceiling fan.
The home is a total loss. If you’d like to help, a fund has been set up at American State Bank under the names Michael and Jacqueline Van Zandt. Donations can be made at any America State Bank location.
KLTV Photojournalist Arthur Clayborn spoke with the woman and her mother.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.