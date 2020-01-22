Wednesday’s Weather: Possible wintry mix early, rain throughout the day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! As temperatures drop into the mid-30s this morning, some sleet is beginning to mix in with the rain in areas along and north of I-20. This will continue through the morning hours, though no accumulations are expected. Drive carefully for a wet morning commute. The rain will continue throughout the day with temperatures only warming into the mid-40s by afternoon. A breeze out of the southeast will cause a bit of a windchill throughout the day. Light rain continues tonight into tomorrow morning, but a cold front will arrive early Thursday and push the rain east of the area by early afternoon. Skies will clear Thursday night into Friday morning and make for a nice end to the week. Mostly sunny Friday with high temperatures just shy of 60 degrees. Warming into the weekend but another weak disturbance could bring a few showers into the area Sunday.