Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers will stick around for the rest of the day today as temperatures only warm to the mid-40s. Bundle up AND bring along the umbrella. Overnight we will cool to the low 40s. Tomorrow morning, rain will continue to move through East Texas for the majority of the morning. By the afternoon we will start to see clearing skies, and possibly even some sunshine late in the day. Friday and Saturday will be similar days with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s. A cold front will move through our area on Sunday, bringing showers for the morning and start of the afternoon. Skies will clear up for Monday as we warm to the mid-60s, but it won’t last for long. Clouds and showers move back in for Tuesday.