WEBXTRA: Big Inch Pipeline lecture, panel discussion to be held in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many people think it was the thing that helped win World War II, and it started in Longview.
The Big Inch Pipeline was built in the 1940s to get East Texas oil to Pennsylvania so fuel could be shipped overseas during the war. This Saturday, several experts on the historical topic will be discussing the pipeline for anyone interested in attending.
Oil for Victory: Big Inch Pipeline lecture and panel discussion will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday at the Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church at 2717 South Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Longview. It’s free to attend.
