‘Sponsor a Stud’ campaign underway at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is giving the community a way to get involved in the next home build even if you can’t volunteer your time.
Sponsor a Stud is another way for people to help Habitat fulfill its mission.
“It gives everyone a chance to come in here and buy a board. You can paint on it. You can write inspirational messages on it. We will take these boards and use it to frame up the next house,” said Rebecca Berkley, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. "If you dont have a car you can transport this in — because it is pretty big — then we also have some markers and things up here so you can write your messages in the store,” Berkley said.
It costs $100 to sponsor a stud. The deadline to sponsor a stud is Feb. 1, and anyone who takes one home to decorate it, must return it to the Habitat for Humanity Restore by Feb. 8.
The next home will be the 110th home built in Smith County. That home will be built in the next month.
“Any time we can get people in the community to help us with building our homes or our critical repairs that we do, it just makes the whole community feel involved with what we do because it is for everybody.”
This is the first year for the Smith County chapter to participate in Sponsor a Stud. Berkley said other chapters across Texas have had success with the campaign.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a stud can drop by the Habitat for Humanity Restore, 822 W. Front St. in Tyler. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
