Smith County judge presents results of public survey regarding plans for new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County took another step toward finalizing a proposal for a new courthouse.
On Tuesday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran briefed commissioners about the results of a public survey and potential sites for the new building.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran started his presentation with a reminder that the need for a new courthouse is not a new issue.
“Even 20 years ago they determined they needed a new courthouse, a new facility because the existing facility was not appropriate. They reaffirmed that 10 years ago in another large study,” Moran said.
Despite that need, Moran said a plan has never been given to the public. Results of a recent public survey will help the county determine what a new courthouse could look like.
“That ultimately is our challenge — to give the public best, critically thought and ferreted out decision for them to decide on. This is too big of a decision for these five members to make solo,” Moran said.
Ninety percent of the more than 700 respondents agree a new courthouse is needed and 73 percent said the current courthouse cannot be renovated to fit the county’s needs.
The survey also asked residents where they think the new courthouse should be located. Seventy-seven percent want it to be built on existing county property in the downtown area, while 80 percent say it should stay in the center of the square.
One plan to keep the courthouse on the square would involve closing Broadway Avenue between Erwin and Ferguson streets. Seventy-eight percent of respondents said they would support doing that.
"It does involve tough challenges and tough conversations, and I think that’s probably why it’s been hard to get to a point where 20 years later we still haven’t had a formal plan presented to the public,” Moran said.
Some sites under consideration include the center of the square, the west side of the square, the east side of the square and the juror parking area. Other sites mentioned by those who took the survey include the Cotton Belt building and the former Carlton Hotel site.
Moran has said the county plans to hold more public meetings. The issue will likely be on the ballot this November.
