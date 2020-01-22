Pizza longer than a football field made for fundraiser for Australian firefighters

An Italian restaurant in Australia made a 338-foot-long pizza to raise money for firefighters
January 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 2:17 PM

(CNN) - An Italian restaurant in Australia made a massive pizza to help raise money for firefighters battling the devastating wildfires across the country.

The owners of Pellegrini’s Italian in Sydney wanted to do something big to help those fighting the fires. They decided to bake a giant pizza.

The rectangular pizza was 16 inches wide and stretched 338 feet - that’s longer than a football field.

View this post on Instagram

🚩🚩 @pellegrinisitalian 🚩🚩 🍕 100m Margherita Pizza Record 🍕 . Welcome to the neighbourhood old Pel - with a 100m continuous pizza party that is 😅 over 400kgs and 4hrs of dough, sweat and cheers went into this masterpiece that's taken weeks of planning and days of practice to achieve. Not only an impressive feat of culinary endurance - but a pizza the pie also went to Rural Fire Services with gold coin donations being accepted for a slice of pizza at the end of the cook. The HUGE team effort it took from everyone - some 5hr efforts some 5minute efforts - to shuffle the cooked dough down the table was mammoth and it couldn't have been achieved without everyone involved along the way. Restaurant opens to the public tomorrow - keen to head back for some of the best pizza and pasta Sydney's south has to offer! . @petragroup_ #pellegrinis #worldrecord #recordbreaking #pizza #continuouspizza #margherita #italian #southvillage #kirrawee #theshire #new #grandopening #charity #bushfireappeal #dough #cheese #sauce #basil #planning #huge #onehundredmetres #sydneyfood #teampixel #chewcrewmedia #pasta #tastemademedoit #foodnetwork @foodbible @foodnetwork @ladbible @complex @thrillist @foodyfetish @pizza

A post shared by Sir Eats-a-lot (@issac_eatsalot) on

The pizza was cut into 4,000 slices to help feed the crowd that showed up to donate money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. About 3,000 people attended the event.

At least 28 people have died in Australia since the fire season, the worst in decades, started in late July. More than 3,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the state of New South Wales alone.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.