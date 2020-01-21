East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cloudy Skies are expected through at least midday on Thursday. Rain is likely beginning after midnight tonight and continuing through midday on Thursday. There has been some talk about a wintry mix overnight tonight/early on Wednesday of Sleet/Light Snow...IF that occurs, it will be over the far northern and northeastern sections of East Texas, along, and north, of I-30. No accumulations are expected and no problems are expected for any travel in East Texas. There may be some sleet/snow in these areas, but again, no accumulations and no travel issues expected. A cold front is expected on Thursday morning which will likely clear the rain out of here a few hours after its passage. We are not expecting many thundershowers at all, just rain. Rainfall totals are expected to near 1 inch over the next few days with some areas getting a bit more. The upcoming weekend looks fairly nice with sunshine on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday, but no rain. Next rain chances are likely to be late on Tuesday as another cold front moves through.