Marshall’s Memorial City Hall Performing Arts Center has entertainment for everyone

First constructed in 1907 as Marshall City Hall, and later renamed Memorial City Hall in 1927 to honor the men and women who lost their lives in World War I. Memorial City Hall housed city offices, including administration, police, fire, city courts and municipal auditorium for 67 years. After an extensive renovation, it is now the home of Memorial City Hall Performance Center, a state-of-the-art auditorium and performing arts & conference center, as well as the Harrison County Veterans Museum.