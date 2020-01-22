Man gets 8 years prison for robbing Lindale motel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Alabama man is beginning an eight-year prison sentence for his part in the robbery of a Lindale motel.
Demarcus Lamar Barlow, 18, of Mobile, Ala., pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery in Judge Christi Kennedy’s courtroom on Wednesday, according to online court records.
Barlow and Terreze Reed are accused of robbing the Motel 6, located at 13307 County Road 472 in June.
Officers were notified of the robbery in progress and started responding to the location. As officers arrived, two men, later identified as Barlow and Reed, were seen fleeing from the motel.
One man was located quickly and detained while a quick response by our officers, Smith County Sheriff’s Department, Texas DPS and a Texas Game Warden allowed for a perimeter to be made.
The post said the suspects vehicle was parked behind the motel and was secured by officers on scene. Shortly afterwards, the second suspect was located after a second 911 call was made and he was taken into custody.
Reed is scheduled for a court hearing on Feb. 27.
