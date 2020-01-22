Longview police directing traffic around suspected self-inflicted gunshot scene

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are at the scene where a 911 call was received about a wounded person on Scenic Drive.
Police say that the caller reported an injured person in the 1200 block of Scenic Wednesday afternoon. Police and EMS responded. The person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police have blocked off traffic around the scene. They say they believe the injury was self-inflicted, but are investigating to confirm.
In the meantime, nearby schools Pine Tree Primary and Birch Elementary are on lockout, meaning no one can come into the buildings. This was done in an abundance of caution.
Police say that there is no ongoing danger. If you saw anything unusual in this area today, they ask that you call them at 903-237-1199 to report it.
