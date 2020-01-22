Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana state senator has pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal agency about a Hurricane Katrina recovery loan. The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports that Wesley Bishop was accused of lying to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by claiming certain individuals were tenants at his rental property that was renovated with federal dollars through the Road Home program. But officials say the people were not Bishop's tenants. Bishop received a $188,000 forgivable loan to renovate and rent the apartments. The New Orleans Democrat wouldn't have to pay back the loan if he agreed to keep the rent at agreed-upon low prices for 10 years. But the Sewerage and Water Board says the building hasn't had an active water meter since 2013.