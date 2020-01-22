’Jacks already surpassing 2019 results

“Every team that plays us is saying, ‘"Hey we are playing against a team that beat Duke,’" Keller said. "They are calling home saying hey, ‘You get to watch me play on ESPN 3 tonight. Watch and see what I do against Stephen F. Austin.’ No disrespect to whoever it is but we are not going, ‘Hey look mom, guess who we are playing against tomorrow.’ This is the dog days of the season. If we can get through these weeks and to February and see the finish line I think the energy will be there. There is no end. We are trying to win the next one. We are far from over.”