Illnesses close some East Texas schools Jan. 21-22

McLEOD, Texas (KSLA) — There will be no classes Tuesday and Wednesday at schools in McLeod, Texas, the McLeod ISD has announced.
The campuses are being closed those two days “due to a high percentage of illness among students and staff,” according to a post on the School District’s Facebook page.
“Our hope is that this five-day separation will help to stop the spread of flu and other illnesses.”
The three ballgames still will be held Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. However, the School District asks parents to consider not allowing their younger children to attend the ballgames since the district’s elementary school students seem to be suffering the biggest impact.
And when classes resume, school officials are asking parents to keep their child home if he or she has not been free of fever for 24 hours.
