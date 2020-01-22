Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 18 points and matched a career high with 10 rebounds as Tennessee trounced Mississippi 73-48 to hand the Rebels their sixth consecutive loss. Tennessee (12-6, 4-2 SEC) won for the fourth time in five games while Ole Miss remained winless in Southeastern Conference competition. The Rebels (9-9, 0-5) have been one of the SEC’s biggest disappointments thus far after earning a surprising NCAA Tournament berth last year in coach Kermit Davis’ debut season. Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree scored 18 points but shot just 7 of 22.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A monthslong recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is finally behind Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie and top overall draft choice is set to make his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night against San Antonio. Williamson says he knows expectations are high but says he doesn't feel pressure. He says he loves basketball and looks forward to having fun playing after his difficult and sometimes frustrating recovery that dealt with more than the repaired meniscus in his right knee. Williamson says his rehab also address his flexibility as well as the way he moves and lands on the court.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is trying to prove himself as a legitimate NFL prospect after leading two elite college programs. The Oklahoma and one-time Alabama star is auditioning for scouts, executives and coaches at the Senior Bowl all week. It's a trip back to Crimson Tide country. He led both programs into the College Football Playoff and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his one season with Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Hurts says his biggest selling point is simple: He wins.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Emmitt Williams scored 19 points, Skylar Mays capped an 18-point performance with two crucial free throws in the final 10 seconds, and LSU remained unbeaten in SEC play with an 84-82 victory over Florida. Keyontae Johnson had 16 points for Florida and briefly believed he'd forced overtime with a layup on a backdoor cut as time expired. But officials determined on video review that the half-second on the clock when the ball was put in play ran out before the ball left Johnson's hand. LSU led 79-69 lead with 1:20 to go before the Gators nearly came back.
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are among 99 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft. The NFL on Tuesday released the official list of 120 players who gave up college eligibility to enter the draft. Most previously made their intentions public. Among that 120 are 16 players who notified the NFL they had completed college degree requirements and were therefore eligible to be selected in the April 23-25 draft in Las Vegas. The total of 120 players who left behind college eligibility to enter the draft is down from the record 132 last season. The 99 juniors granted early entry by the league is also down from 103 last year.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is the new offensive coordinator at Oregon. Moorhead replaces Marcus Arroyo, who went on to become the head coach at UNLV. Moorhead was dismissed by Mississippi State after just two seasons and was replaced by Washington State coach Mike Leach. The Bulldogs went 6-7 this season, finishing with a loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.