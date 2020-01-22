East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More Cold Rain is likely for the rest of the day/night across East Texas. No More Sleet is expected as temperatures continue to warm up across the area. The temperatures are likely to not only warm a bit through the afternoon hours but will likely continue to warm through the overnight hours as well. Southeasterly winds will warm us up slowly tonight, ending up in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning. A few showers after sunrise on Thursday should end by noon or shortly thereafter. A few rays of sunshine are possible by late tomorrow afternoon. Plentiful sunshine is expected on Friday with clouds building back into ETX late on Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through. Rain chances end early on Sunday morning. Partly Cloudy skies by late Sunday and through the day on Monday before more clouds are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front is expected on Wednesday and this front could bring a few isolated thundershowers to the area as well. After today’s chilly temperatures...we are looking for milder temperatures during the afternoon hours through the period. Enjoy!