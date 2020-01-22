DPS: 1 person dies after truck leaves Highway 149, hits tree

GREGG COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A driver died as a result of injuries he or she suffered when the person’s truck went off of State Highway 149 and hit a tree Wednesday morning.
The one-vehicle wreck occurred at about 11:30 a.m. near Stanley Road north of Lake Cherokee.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at the scene said the crash may have been weather-related because the driver lost control before the pickup went off the road. The truck hit a speed limit sign before its driver’s side struck the tree.
A Gregg County justice of the peace pronounced the wreck victim dead at the scene.
At this time, authorities don’t believe anyone else was involved.
The crash is under investigation by the DPS.
