Bomb threat closes Shreveport Walmart; 1 in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Crews with the Shreveport police and fire department were on the scene following a bomb threat at a Shreveport Walmart.
Emergency crews got the call before 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreve City Shopping Center.
Police say one person is in custody. He was found in the store and told police that he called it in saying “he had a crisis,” according to Shreveport police Detective Angie Willhite.
Crews along with assistance from store employees were working to find a possible device inside the store.
Bomb tech crews also were on the scene.
All exits and entrances to the store were blocked, while businesses around the store remained open.
The all-clear was given a short time later and the Walmart store reopened about 11:30 a.m.
Shreveport City Jail booking records now show that 27-year-old Dustin Spence, of Hawkins, Texas, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. today and booked at 12:04 p.m. on a charge of communicating of false information of planned arson.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.