WEBXTRA: Alto basketball teams finally back in school gym following storm damage last spring

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Tonight, the Alto basketball teams will play their first home games of the season.
Their gym took on significant damage from last spring’s tornadoes. The school district is still working hard to get all of their facilities ready.
With the gym ready to go, the district will host their first home games of the season against Mt. Enterprise Tuesday night.
The girls varsity game will start at 5 and be followed by the boys. Up to this point, all of their games have been on the road and the teams have been forced to find alternative places to practice.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.