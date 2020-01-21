Tuesday’s Weather: Increasing clouds today. A cool First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures right near freezing this morning. Expect a light frost to start the day with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon with temperatures barely reaching 50 degrees. Overnight, rain begins to spread into the region as temperatures drop into the mid 30s. This could result in a light wintry mix for a few areas north of I-20. Any accumulations look to stay north of I-30 with the mix changing over to all rain by late morning. Rain will continue through the day Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the time. Rain ends from west to east during the day Thursday with temperatures reaching the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon. Sunshine returns to the forecast Friday with a very slight warm up into the weekend.