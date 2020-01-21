Temporary injunction ‘invalidates’ votes for opponent in Smith County constable race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A hearing Tuesday regarding a lawsuit filed in the Smith County Pct. 1 constable race resulted in a temporary injunction that keeps Willie Mims on the ballot but invalidates any votes cast for him, according to Bobby Garmon’s attorney Dallas Tharpe.
Pct. 1 Constable Bobby Garmon filed a lawsuit on Jan. 9 hoping to keep Mims’ name off the Democratic Party primary ballot in March. Garmon claimed Mim’s name shouldn’t appear because Mims did not meet requirements of the Texas Election Code.
In the event Mims wins, the case would go back to court, where a decision would be made concerning a permanent injunction. Garmon said after the hearing he is confident he will win.
