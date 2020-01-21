Smith County commissioners discuss plans for new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Smith County Commissioners Court, the board will conduct a planning workshop for the proposed new courthouse.
The meeting will be held in the commissioners’ court chambers, which is located at 200 E. Ferguson, Suite 100 in Tyler at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The agenda item states the commissioners’ court will receive an update from County Judge Nathaniel Moran and briefings about public input and the preliminary analysis of potential site locations to consider.
The commissioner’s court will hold a workshop discussion to address those items, according to the agenda.
The county has been surveying the public about what they would like to see in a new courthouse and where that new building should be located.
About 750 surveys have been returned to the county. The survey asked residents how often they visited the courthouse and why they visited the courthouse. Other questions asked if they believed a new courthouse is needed or if the existing 64-year-old building could be renovated to meet the county’s needs.
