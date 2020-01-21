SFA’s Aiyana Johnson picks up second SLC weekly honor

From the Southland Confernece
FRISCO, Texas – Stephen F. Austin’s Aiyana Johnson is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.Johnson pushed the Ladyjacks (13-3, 6-1 SLC) to a pair of wins at home last week, including a 102-41 win over Central Arkansas and a 67-45 victory over UIW.
Johnson averaged 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the week and tacked on her sixth double-double performance of the season.The award marks the second of the season for the SFA sophomore.