Monday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Happy evening, East Texas! It was been a beautiful and sunny day today as highs warm into the middle 50s across East Texas. Skies will remain clear tonight and temperatures will be cold as they drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by tomorrow morning. Skies will stay clear into Tuesday morning but cloud cover will increase as we head later into the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will begin to move into the area overnight into early Wednesday morning and then from a 3 AM- 9 AM window, a few of these showers could transition over to a snow/sleet mixture. Temperatures at the surface will be above freezing so no major accumulation is expected. Later in the morning, our wintry precip will transition back to cold rain and light to moderate showers will remain on and off throughout the remainder of our Wednesday. More showers overnight into Thursday and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible ahead of our next cold front. This next front will move through later in the day on Thursday and should dry out East Texas by the predawn morning hours of Friday. Estimated rainfall totals look to range from around .75″-1.50″ which is just what East Texas needs as conditions across a majority of central and western counties are still very dry. Sunshine sticks around for Saturday and most of Sunday. Spotty showers return on Monday afternoon.