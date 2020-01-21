Mahomes Mania continues in Whitehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Whitehouse has less than nine thousand residents and now, the small town's thrilled to see their hometown quarterback on the NFL’s biggest stage.
Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in a half century. They will play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb.2 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
“I thought last week was big but now that he’s won its fixing to get bigger,” Shawna Drigers whith the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce said. “The streets are fixing to be lined with red signs and everybody is just decorating with him.”
Mahomes is the latest East Texan to make it to the Super Bowl. Last year SFA alum John Franklin Myers picked up a sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl 53 and the year before that Groveton’s Lane Johnson played a big role in securing the title for Philadelphia.
“Our little hometown boy is going to play in the Super Bowl and we hope he makes it,” Faye Martin said. “I think he will, I think they will. I think they’re going to come out the winners.”
The city is working carefully on a plan to let everyone get involved on the big Sunday.
“We do have to be careful in what we do as far as the legality of it but we do have some things up our sleeve,” Driggers said. “We have meetings tomorrow to go over that to see what we can or can’t do but there will be something going on.”
In Miami it would not be a surprise to see a lot of fans running around with No. 15 gear on. It was announced Monday that Mahomes is now the No.1 merchandised player in the league, surpassing Tom Brady.
