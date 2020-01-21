Location announced for meeting regarding Palestine Athletic Complex ADA compliance issues

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine has announced the location of a public meeting that will take place Tuesday to discuss the number of Americans with Disabilities Act issues at the Palestine Athletic Complex that have been identified by the registered accessibility specialists hired by the city.
According to the city, the meeting will take place at the Palestine High School Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the Palestine Athletic Complex is still currently closed pending further discussion of the future management of the park.
