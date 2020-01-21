Living Alternatives Ministries holds grand opening for new $1.2-million facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Living Alternatives Ministries held a grand opening Sunday for their new $1.2-million facility called The Axia Center.
This building is located at 1003 Baxter Avenue, next to Tyler Junior College.
This organization specializes in supporting young women during unplanned or uncertain pregnancies, as well as support for young mothers with children.
The Axia Center’s proximity to Tyler Junior College allows for young mothers attending the college in need of support to quickly get the care they need.
“If you’re going through anything, this is definitely somewhere for you to come. They can help you with everything that you need," said Chelsea Bell, a young woman who has been through the program.
All services are free of charge to families without regard to race, religion, national origin, or citizenship status.
“This new building on Baxter Avenue is a platform to honor the image of God in every woman that visits," said Elaine Allegretto, the project manager at the building. "It is our privilege to reach out to each of them and their babies.”
This facility is a 6,300-square-foot space that will house the Pregnancy Resource Center and the Building Blocks program.
The Pregnancy Resource Center provides free pregnancy testing and sonograms for pregnant mothers, which drastically increases the survival rate of an unborn child.
The Building Blocks program continues to minister to women after a confirmed pregnancy with individual parent mentoring, childbirth education, and doula services, to ensure the safe arrival of the baby.
Board member, Dr. Charlie Heaton, said, “The East Texas community is very blessed to have this new building. The ministries that happen under this roof are expanding, and the young women who walk into this building will find that The Axia Center offers the hope and support they are seeking.”
The Pregnancy Resource Center and the Building Blocks program are valuable assets to young mothers and families in the community, and volunteers are always needed.
“I’m glad that I was able to have to have it and that I’m able to share it with others that I know who will become pregnant,” Bell said.
The Axia Center has a childcare room where volunteers may drop off their children. This means that stay-at-home parents are now able to volunteer with greater ease. This childcare room is also available to visitors of the center seeking support.
The word “Axia” in Geek means “value, dignity, and worth.”
“Our goal is for every woman to know their God-given value, know their worth, and be treated with dignity regardless of their pregnancy choice.," said Beverly Kline, the executive director of Living Alternatives. "The name “Axia” was chosen to communicate this core belief.
The Axia Center opened its doors to receive people on January 6, 2020. On that day, the ministry set a record for the most people seen in a single day.
This facility will now be able to reach more women in even more effective ways.
“When you become pregnant, it’s a nervous time; everyone’s nervous no matter if you’re prepared or not, you get nervous. This will definitely make it easier for them,” Bell said.
According to a fact sheet, The Axia Center’s first floor has four consultation rooms, a nurse’s office, an ultrasound room, a receptionist office, a Building Blocks Shop, a child care area, two administrative offices, an administration reception area, a conference room, and a break room. The second floor features four mentoring rooms for Building Blocks, a volunteer-coordinated prayer room, an open concept room with three desks for visiting organizations, and an operations office. The facility also has four bathrooms.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.