LIVE: President Trump’s impeachment trial set to resume on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KLTV) - President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will resume in the Senate chambers of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
The impeachment trial got underway on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. During the first day of the proceedings, all of the senators stood and swore an oath of “impartial justice.” Chief Justice John Roberts presided in his black Supreme Court robes.
The trial will be streamed live online
Earlier Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, stood in front of the senators and read off the formal charges against Trump.
On the same day, the Government Accountability Office stated that the White House Office of Management and Budget violated federal law when it withheld security assistance to aid to Ukraine, according to a previous AP story.
“The freeze is at center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump,” the AP story stated. “Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and for obstructing Congress’ ensuing probe.”
