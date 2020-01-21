Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 112-107. Paul scored 27 of his 28 points in the first half. Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break. James Harden shot 1 of 17 from 3-point range for the Rockets and finished with 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team. He joined LeBron James as the only players with triple-doubles against all 30 NBA teams.
WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team. The Bears beat Oklahoma 61-57 for their 15th win in a row. They leapfrogged Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day and improved to 16-1 overall. They moved to 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948. Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored a career-high 25 points, Amber Ramirez added 18 points, and No. 23 Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 100-66. Rokia Doumbia had her first career double-double with a career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds. Arkansas hit 15 of 26 (57.7%) from behind the arc, scored 100 points on the road for the first time since 1991, and beat the Commodores at Memorial Gym for the first time since 2001. Koi Love led Vanderbilt with 20 points.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Deshaw Andrews was 5-for-5 from 3-point range and had a career-high 30 points as Alcorn State romped past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-54. Andrews hit 9 of 11 shots from the field and the Braves collectively were 10 of 15 from long range and 25 of 49 (51%) from the floor.