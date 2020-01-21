Gun Barrel Police: Traffic stop results in 2 arrests, seizure of marijuana, $2,500 in cash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Gun Barrel City Police Department arrested two people on drug charges and seized about 12 ounces of marijuana and $2,500 in cash after a traffic stop on Forest Lane Saturday night.
According to a post on the Gun Barrel City Police Department Facebook page, Officer Kennedy and his K9 partner Lavi stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Forest Lane for a traffic violation.
When Kennedy approached the vehicle to speak to the driver, he noticed a very strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the Facebook post stated. The officer also spotted a plastic bag sitting in the console of the vehicle that contained a green, leafy residue.
The GBCPD officer also noticed an additional sack that he believed contained additional bags of marijuana, the Facebook post stated.
After the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle, a probable cause search turned up about 12 ounces of what appeared to be marijuana in various packages and more than $2,500 in cash, the Facebook post stated.
The driver and the passenger were both arrested and booked into the Gun Barrel City Jail on charges of possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces and less than 5 pounds. The charge is a state-jail felony.
