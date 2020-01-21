Grand Saline ISD announces Joe Drennon as new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

The press release said Coach Drennon stated his philosophy of athletics as this, “The combination of athletics and academics can be a tremendous experience in a young person’s life. A sound, wholesome athletic program will offer involvement to all students as participants, support groups, or spectators. It will also serve the community by providing entertainment and by establishing a common ground of interest and pride in the local school district. It is important to see athletics as a part of the total educational process. It should both contribute to and compliment the overall educational process. To many students it is the most effective climate for learning the invaluable lessons of personal integrity, determination, self-confidence, proper mental attitude, individual and group responsibilities, and achievements of high goals.”