Five arrested following multiple thefts, stolen weapons found in Hopkins County woods

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Five people were arrested in Hopkins County accused of stealing and concealing firearms as well as stealing two vehicles.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, they received information about several weapons and a Chevy Suburban that were stolen in a recent burglary.
The sheriff’s office said during the investigation, contact was made with Rusty Clay, Lonni Allen, and Shawna Clay at a residence on CR 2390. While at the location, deputies learned one of the stolen weapons had been sold to another person, Jeffery Stogner, who arrived with the stolen weapon.
The sheriff’s office said investigators were on the way to another location when they located Stephen Bryant working on a vehicle on the side of the road. Down that same road, deputies located the stolen suburban as well as another vehicle reported stolen out of Franklin County.
The sheriff’s office said Bryant admitted involvement in the unauthorized use of the motor vehicles and also admitted to taking multiple stolen weapons to the Clay residence where deputies had been earlier.
Investigators and deputies returned to the Clay residence where upon arrival, Rusty Clay and Jeffery Stogner led them into the woods where they had allegedly hidden eight stolen weapons under fallen timber, brush, and leaves.
Jeffery Stogner, Stephen Bryant, Rusty Clay, Lonni Allen, and Shawna Clay were all taken to the Hopkins County Jail where they were interviewed. The sheriff’s office said all the suspects admitted to being involved with the burglary and the concealment, possession, or sale of property taken during the burglary.
The sheriff’s office said all five were booked into the Hopkins County Jail. Judicial records indicate Bryant, Allen, Rusty Clay, and Shawna Clay were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Jeffery Stogner was charged with Tampering with Evidence.
Ten stolen weapons, two stolen vehicles, and multiple tools were recovered during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation was done by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office together with investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
