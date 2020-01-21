Federal agency begins examining plane wreckage in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have arrived in Cherokee County to examine the wreckage from a fatal plane crash.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials said it appeared the plane struck the guy-wires for a television tower in the Ponta area, east of Jacksonville, and crashed on Monday. Keith Michael McElvain, 76, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to DPS, around 3 p.m., they responded to the reported plane crash in a field off CR 4303. The investigator’s preliminary report indicated that McElvain had taken off from the Cherokee County Airport just a few hours before the crash.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.