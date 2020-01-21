Congressman John Ratcliffe releases statement following appointment to President Trump’s impeachment team

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) has been appointed by President Donald Trump as one of the congressional members of his impeachment team, the White House announced Monday.
Rep. Ratcliffe represents the state’s 4th congressional district including several East Texas counties such as Upshur, Titus, Marion, Morris, Rains, and Hopkins County.
In a statement, Rep. Ratcliffe said, "I took an oath to defend the Constitution. This impeachment is an assault on due process. It’s an assault on the separation of powers. It’s unconstitutional. I’m grateful for the opportunity to make that clear to every American during the Senate trial.”
