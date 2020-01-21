City holds meeting to discuss resolving ADA compliance issues at Palestine Athletic Complex

By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | January 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 4:40 PM

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - City leaders invited the public to help them address how best to resolve the number of Americans with Disabilities Act issues at the Palestine Athletic Complex, which has been closed since September.

According to a press release, the Palestine Athletic Complex is still currently closed pending further discussion of the future management of the park. The city council closed the athletic complex because it wasn’t ADA compliant and had pending litigation.

Before the meeting, KLTV’s Alex Leroux sat down with Mr. Michael Ivy, the gentleman whose name was on the ADA lawsuit against the city regarding the athletic complex.

