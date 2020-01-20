Tips lead to capture of East Texan wanted for family violence

Lone Star Police Department is looking for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a family member, a first degree felony. (Source: Lone Star PD)
By Lane Luckie | January 20, 2020 at 5:59 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:59 AM

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fugitive was taken into custody without incident Sunday night.

Lone Star Police officers arrested Travis Earl Shelton on a felony warrant after an anonymous tip was reported to Ore City Police Department. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation, according to Sergeant Stephen Rathbun.

Shelton was wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a family member. He was booked into the Morris County Jail.

