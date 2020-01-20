Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will warm to the mid-50s and see clear sunny skies. Any outdoor plans today will be in the clear! Overnight we will cool close to freezing. Tomorrow, a few extra clouds will move in, keeping temperatures near 50 degrees. A few showers could roll in overnight Tuesday into the start of the day on Wednesday. Since temperatures will be close to freezing, we could see a brief period of a wintery mix, mainly north on I-20 in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded to stay weather alert. Rain will stick around all day Wednesday and will continue into the start of the day on Thursday. By the afternoon on Thursday, we should start to see clearing skies. Friday will be clear and sunny. For the weekend, expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.